Bank Rakyat has clarified that the recent disruption to its corporate website stemmed from a technical issue involving a third-party service provider. The bank said the incident was limited to its corporate website and did not affect its core banking systems or day-to-day operations.

It also assured customers that their personal data, banking information, and savings remain secure and were not compromised. While efforts to restore the website are ongoing, customers can continue conducting transactions through alternative channels, including the iRakyat website and mobile app, BRICK, QR2E, and i-bizRAKYAT.

Fahmi Assures Online Banking Is Safe

In a separate statement, Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil assured that Malaysia’s banking and financial sectors remain secure, with attempted cyberattacks detected so far having caused neither data theft nor disruption to online banking operations. He added that online financial transactions remain safe despite attempts by non-state actors to target the country’s digital infrastructure.

On the Bank Rakyat incident specifically, Fahmi clarified that the attack was limited to web defacement involving a third-party-managed website. The bank subsequently blocked access to the compromised server and redirected visitors to the iRakyat website, which is fully managed by the institution.

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MAJLIS KESELAMATAN NEGARA

JABATAN PERDANA MENTERI NACSA PANTAU SITUASI KESELAMATAN SIBER NEGARA SECARA BERTERUSAN, TEGASKAN KEADAAN TERKAWAL#MalaysiaMadani#TaatSetia#PemikiranStrategikPuncaKemenangan#KeselamatanNegaraTanggungjawabBersama pic.twitter.com/hQeBHNVEbF — MAJLIS KESELAMATAN NEGARA (@MKNJPM) November 7, 2026

Cyber Security Threat Level Remains At Medium

Meanwhile, the National Security Council (MKN) said the country’s cybersecurity situation remains under control, with the National Cyber Threat Level (NCTL) staying at medium. Through the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), the National Cyber Coordination and Command Centre (NC4) is continuing to monitor developments involving several financial institutions.

MKN added that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is implementing comprehensive preparedness measures, including continuous monitoring of critical information infrastructure under its purview. NACSA is also working with relevant sectors and infrastructure operators to ensure potential threats are detected and addressed promptly.

The council also advised the public against believing or spreading unverified claims about cyberattacks, particularly those circulating on social media. Instead, members of the public are encouraged to refer to official government channels, BNM, and their respective financial institutions for verified information.

(Source: Bank Rakyat, via X / The Edge Malaysia / MKN, via X)