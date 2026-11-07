Local custom PC brand Illegear has announced what it calls the Apex monitors. More specifically, these are available in two sizes – 24.5 and 27 inches. Both feature IPS panels, flat screens, built-in speakers, high refresh rates, support for Adaptive Sync, and a 1ms response time. Beyond those, the larger of the two generally has the better spec sheet overall.

Starting with the smaller one, Illegear simply calls this the Apex 25. This comes only in Full HD resolution, and a refresh rate of up to 200 Hz, which is an uncommon ceiling for this specification. For ports, you have the essentials, but that’s about it. This means one HDMI 2.1 port and one DisplayPort 1.4. It weighs in at 3.1kg, and is 75 x 75 mm VESA mount compatible.

Next is the larger monitor of the two, the Illegear Apex 27 Plus. As mentioned, beyond common elements, the larger monitor is generally more capable, so the Plus in the name is pretty fitting. Its screen resolution is QHD, or 2,560 x 1,440, with another uncommon refresh rate ceiling of 280 Hz.

With this monitor, you get two HDMI 2.1 ports to go with the single DisplayPort 1.4. This one also has an adjustable stand. As a result, it is slightly heavier, weighing in at 4.9kg. The larger screen size also means a larger VESA mount pattern at 100 x 100mm.

The Illegear Apex 25 is priced at RM499, while the Apex 27 Plus costs RM899. Both are now available for pre-order, with general availability expected closer to the end of November. That being said, place your order before 30 November, and you’ll get RM100 slashed off their asking prices, as well as a free DisplayPort 1.4 cable thrown in.