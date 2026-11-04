Local home-grown PC brand, Illegear, is collaborating with desktop PC chassis maker XIGMATEK to refresh four of its gaming desktop casings. These casings are the Aura, Atlas, Seaview, and Reaper.

Starting with the Seaview, the system sports XIGMATEK’s Cloud M DGT 3AF chassis. Using a dual tempered glass panel, plus three ARGB fans pre-installed into it. Additionally, the system features a built-in LCD display, and is available in Black or White. Like most modern chassis, the Seaview’s Cloud M DGT 3AF supports AIO cooler sizes of up to 360mm and up to nine fans internally.

With this XIGMATEK build, Illegear is offering options from AMD’s Ryzen 7000 and 9000 Series processors, but strangely, no option for an Intel build, your choice of NVIDIA RTX 50 Series or AMD Radeon 9000 Series GPUs, up to 128GB DDR5, and whatever they have on tap for SSD options.

Moving on, the Reaper is what Illegear describes as a “balance between gaming and everyday productivity”. The casing is an XIGMATEK Aqua MS, but unlike the Seaview, this build offers both AMD and Intel options. The latter option, specifically, Illegear is offering CPUs from the Arrow Lake and Arrow Lake Plus SKUs.

However, the motherboards in this build are more mid-range boards. That said, Illegear is offering up to an RTX 5090, which will undoubtedly drive up the cost for this build.

Next up is the Illegear Aura. This is yet another performance-per-ringgit build, assembled using the XIGMATEK Dynamic XL chassis. Again, the casing features dual tempered glass panels, but more to the point, it’s a compact build designed for MATX and ITX builds, for the gamer who leans towards a space-saving design, without compromising power.

Illegear is offering a choice of AMD Ryzen 7000 and 9000 Series CPUs or an Intel 14th Gen CPU, and more precisely, a Core i5-14400F. GPU options range from an RTX 5050 to the RTX 5090, while AMD Radeon options range from the 9050 to the 9070 XT. That said, the company is offering an RTX 3050 6GB as its most barebones options.

Last but not least is the Atlas which, as Illegear describes it, the “No Compromise, No Small Limits” build. Built using the XIGMATEK Pano II chassis, and as the fluff describes it, this chassis features a single-piece curved tempered glass panel, providing a seamless panoramic view of the build of the components inside.

Speaking of components, it’s more or less the same deal with the other three build; Illegear is offering both AMD and Intel options, your choice of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series or AMD Radeon RX 9000 GPUs, and up to 128GB DDR5 RAM.

For more information on the promotions of these XIGMATEK-themed Illegear systems, you can head on over to the official product pages that we’ve provided in the source below.

(Source: Illegear [1] [2] [3] [4]