Sony is giving one of its classic audio products a second lease on life, reviving the iconic MDR-3 wired headphones that first debuted alongside its original Walkman nearly five decades ago. The new model retains the retro design but comes with a modern twist, though this time around it won’t come bundled with Sony’s portable music player – maybe for the better, as the headphones are considerably affordable.

Called the MDR-3R, the revived audio product retains much of the design of the original, which was introduced in 1979. This includes its slim, adjustable metal headband and distinctive angular hinges connecting it to the earcups. Weighing just 38g, the new model is also designed to remain lightweight.

It also comes with interchangeable foam earpads, allowing users to choose between blue and orange options. Sony has even recreated the original packaging and instruction manual, adding another nostalgic touch to the revival.

Classic Sound With Improved Bass

Sony has kept the original’s 23mm driver units, re-engineering them based on the original design drawings. The company says this allows the MDR-3R to retain the original sound signature while delivering a wider frequency range and improved bass response. It also promises rich, clear vocals suited for modern music.

The headphones feature an open acoustic design, with sound holes on the earcups. While this may benefit audio quality, it also means some sound leakage is expected, which could be a consideration when using them in quieter environments or around other people.

USB-C Connectivity

Of course, the biggest change is the move from the original’s traditional headphone connection to USB-C. This makes the MDR-3R compatible with a wider range of modern devices, including smartphones, laptops and other gadgets with the port.

Its cable also comes with a built-in microphone and three-button inline controls, allowing users to manage music playback, skip tracks, adjust volume, answer calls and summon their device’s voice assistant. Since these are wired headphones, there is no Bluetooth connectivity, battery or active noise cancellation to worry about.

Stranger Things Limited Edition

Sony is also offering a limited-edition Stranger Things variant. This version comes with a black headband featuring the show’s branding, alongside interchangeable black and red earpads. The rest of its specifications remain identical to the regular model.

Pricing And Availability

The Sony MDR-3R is now available for pre-order through the brand’s official Malaysian website, priced at RM259 for the regular version and RM299 for the Stranger Things edition. According to Sony Malaysia, the regular model is expected to arrive next week, while the limited-edition variant is scheduled to become available in December 2026.

With USB-C connectivity, the MDR-3R could be worth considering for those who still prefer wired headphones, whether for listening to music on their smartphones, working on a computer or gaming on handheld PCs. Of course, it should be particularly suitable for owners of Sony’s current Walkman music players as well.

(Source: Sony Malaysia [1] [2])