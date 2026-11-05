Asus Malaysia announced that it is taking preorders of its new Zenbook 14 and Vivobook S14 laptops. Of the two laptop models, the former is available in a variety of processor configurations.

Zenbook 14 2026

Asus is offering the Zenbook 14 in four processor flavours. At the base, you’ve got a model rocking the Qualcomm Snapdragon X, and more specifically, the X1-26-100 processor. Moving up the ladder, the second model is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 APU.

The third and fourth Asus Zenbook 14 models are both Intel and, more specifically, both CPUs are Panther Lake SKUs: a Core Ultra 5 325 and a Core Ultra 7 355.

The rest of the specifications differ from model to model. By that, the Intel variants of the Zenbook 14 come with a 70Whr battery, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, a 512GB PCIE 4.0 SSD, and a FHD+ (1,920 x 1,200) OLED touchscreen panel.

For both the AMD and Snapdragon variants, they come with the same amount of RAM and storage, but with a smaller 50WHr battery and non-touchscreen FHD+ display.

In terms of pricing, the Asus Zenbook 14 starts from RM4,599 for the Snapdragon X model, RM5,099 for the AMD variant, RM5,899 for the Intel Core Ultra 5 model, and RM6,499 for the top-tier Core Ultra 7 model. The laptop is available in Artic Blue and Komodo Coral right now, with a Zabriskie Beige set to retail later. Preorder the laptop between today and 15 November via the Asus e-Store, and the brand will throw in a Fragrance Mouse MD101.

Vivobook S16

Asus is only providing one variant of the Vivobook S16, and it is with the same Snapdragon X as its Zenbook 14 counterpart. Other specifications of the laptop include 16GB LPDDR5X, a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, 50WHr battery and a non-touch FHD+ OLED panel. The laptop retails for RM4,299. There is also a smaller S14, but at the time of writing, the brand says that model will only be coming in at a later date.

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(Source: Asus [1] [2])