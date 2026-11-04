Maybank announced earlier in the week that “first-time ASNB investors can now open an Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASNB) account directly on the MAE app”. While this is specifically for the benefit of new investors, the bank also said that both “new and existing investors can subscribe to a variety of ASNB funds and manage their accounts, all through the MAE app”.

For those unfamiliar with ASNB, it’s the wholly owned unit trust management subsidiary of Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), offering low-risk, government-backed investment options to help Malaysians build long-term wealth. Available investment funds include variations of Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) and Amanah Saham Malaysia (ASM), but as the name suggests, the former is limited to Bumiputeras. Beyond that, all you need to open an ASNB account is to be a Malaysian aged 18 or older.

To open an account via the MAE app, first tap the Apply icon at the bottom of the screen. Scroll to the Investment tab, and tap on ASNB Account. Alternatively, you can start with the Accounts icon instead – also found at the bottom of the app’s homescreen, then scroll to the Wealth tab and tap on ASNB Account. The steps from here will be identical. Investments can start as low as RM10.

If you already have an account and want to start investing, once you’ve tapped on ASNB Account, you can choose to either Top Up Fund or Subscribe New Fund, bearing in mind the limitations for ASB funds mentioned earlier.

Incidentally, Maybank currently has a campaign that runs until 31 January 2027. As part of the campaign, new investors can earn either RM3 or RM5 cashback when opening an account. This is limited to the first 15,000 investors. For existing investors, the campaign requires that you make two transactions into any ASNB fund via the MAE app or the Maybank2u website to stand a chance of winning ASNB units matched to your investment value, up to RM250.

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(Source: Maybank [1], [2], [3])