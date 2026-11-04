Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched the Semarak AI Malaysia initiative with the aim of equipping Malaysian government officers, students, software companies, and communities with the necessary tools and skills to build AI solutions. Announced during the AWS Cloud and AI Day Kuala Lumpur today, the programme is based on three pillars, namely AI Negara, AI Ekonomi, and AI Rakyat.

Starting with AI Negara, it covers the public sector and entails the launch of GovHub. Created by GovTech Malaysia and the Digital Ministry, GovHub is powered by AWS’s Kiro through National Digital Department’s AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) platform. To start, the phase one pilot will involve 500 developers this year, with the aim of growing that number to 4,000 by 2028. Furthermore, AWS will bring its Amazon Quick AI work assistant to 445,000 government officers via the same AIaaS platform. Quick is designed to handle tasks like analysing data, synthesising research, and identifying patterns in large datasets.

Under AI Ekonomi, AWS is partnering with GD XCHANGE, the solutions arm of logistics provider GDEX, as well as distributor VSTECS, for a programme to provide SMEs with AI tools. Under this initiative, eligible SMEs get six months of complimentary access to Quick and Kiro after an AI assessment. The programme aims to onboard 10,000 SMEs by 2028. Other than that, AWS has partnered with the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) for Sarawak SaaS Accelerator (SaSAR), a programme focused on helping software companies build AI products and connect them to businesses looking to adopt AI solutions.

Finally, AI Rakyat centres communities. Under this initiative, more than 3,000 students and lecturers from polytechnics and community colleges participated in the POLYCC Agentic AI League 2026, which uses Kiro as the primary coding tool. Furthermore, AWS has adopted Sekolah Kebangsaan Datuk Keramat (1) under the government’s Sekolah Angkat MADANI programme. Through the programme, AWS will upgrade the school’s digital and STEM facilities, train teachers to teach robotics and coding, as well as run hands-on activities on drone technology and digital safety for students.

Speaking on the Semarak AI Malaysia initiative, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani emphasised the country’s need for a workforce and a software industry that can build AI technology rather than simply consuming it in order to lead in the AI economy. He went on to say that through this initiative, AWS is building on its RM29.2 billion commitment to support the nation’s ambitions.