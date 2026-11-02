MINI Malaysia has announced its MINI NEXT certified pre-owned program. More specifically, the brand has framed this as its return though according to paultan.org, it was known as the Used Car Next program in its previous incarnation. Either way, this promises “greater confidence, transparency and peace of mind” to those who are looking to get a second-hand car made by the BMW subsidiary.

Pre-owned cars going through the program must go through a 360-degree inspection, as well as a full refurbishment where necessary, before they get certified. The process involves verifying a car’s service and vehicle history, as well as assessments of its interior, exterior, mechanics and safety, all of which will be complemented by a test drive and final inspection. All this ensures transparency for the potential owners of the used cars, leading to more informed decision-making.

For younger used cars that have been certified, their new owners can continue to enjoy the remaining Service & Repair Inclusive and Roadside Assistance benefits that came with its original purchase. The company also promises “attractive trade-in offers”, even letting you drive in with your current car and out with a MINI.

Finally, for those looking for the electric car experience, the good news is that the program also applies to the brand’s EVs. Or, to use the company’s own words, the program “also includes the availability of pre-owned MINI Battery Electric Vehicles, giving customers more ways to experience MINI’s electric go-kart feeling with the added confidence of certification”.

If you’re looking to find out more about available certified pre-owned models, the brand invites you to visit the authorised dealership closest to you. The company also says you can explore more from its official website, but at the time of writing, the Search Used link directs to the BMW Premium Selection website which, as the name suggests, highlights cars that have gone through the parent brand’s equivalent of the program rather than MINI’s own.