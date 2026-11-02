HSBC Malaysia has announced the launch of what it calls enhanced FX capabilities on its mobile app. This can be summed up by the addition of three related features – FX Watchlist, FX Chart, and FX Rate Alerts. Together, these provide the bank’s customers with the ability to “manage their foreign exchange needs conveniently and seamlessly”.

In addition to this set of FX-related features, customers can also convert currencies through the app at literally any time. Alongside 24/7 access, customers also have access to live exchange rates which are refreshed every six seconds, according to Job Chivers, Head of Wealth and Premier Solutions, International Wealth and Premier Banking at HSBC Malaysia. For the bank’s Premier customers, there’s also the ability to send money internationally to over 50 countries and territories through Global Money Transfers with no transfer fees.

“With FX on Mobile, we’re making FX simpler and more connected to our HSBC Premier customers. Through the HSBC Malaysia Mobile Banking App, they can monitor currency movements, convert currencies and send money internationally, all in one convenient experience”, Chivers said.

Despite the announcement of these features being today, HSBC mobile app users may have noticed that these features have been around for a while. More specifically, the FX Watchlist and FX Chart features were added in the version 3.75 update on the app, on 15 October. FX Rate Alerts is even older, being shipped alongside version 3.46 of the app back in May of 2024.

A bank rep says that these features were rolled out separately, but HSBC Malaysia has decided to announce them all at once today as a complete set of FX-related features. As the bank did not make a separate announcement for the FX Rate Alerts when it was released last year, and a unified announcement for the set of features checks out.