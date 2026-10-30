Digital travel platform Agoda has introduced what it calls a brand new booking experience. To be more specific, the app now has an AI-powered chatbot to help users plan their trips. Simply called the Agoda AI Assistant, the feature initially launched as a limited test in September before rolling out to users across 21 markets, including Malaysia.

As detailed in the company’s announcement, the chatbot is aimed at simplifying trip planning and booking. When making travel plans, users often have to switch between different apps and websites to research destinations, check availability and pricing details, as well as actually booking flights and accommodations. According to the online travel agency, its new assistant can solve this conundrum, consolidating these steps within a single app.

The core conversational component of the assistant is powered by OpenAI models. Users get the familiar chatbot format within the Agoda app, with the option to link existing trips to a conversation. The assistant leverages the agency’s live inventory of over six million accommodations, flights, tours, attractions, and travel ancillaries. It can offer suggestions, compare options, as well as recall user preferences and the trip context as the plan develops.

Aside from utilising the travel agency’s inventory, the assistant comes with an integrated web search, allowing it to provide up-to-date data. For restaurants and points of interest, the bot relies on Gemini with Google Maps Grounding to provide current information from Google Maps. This includes details like locations, opening hours, photos, as well as reviews.

To get started, users must download the Agoda app, which is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Upon opening the app, users can find the AI Assistant tab located on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. Tapping the icon will bring up the chat interface. From there, it’s just a matter of providing the details on the desired trip.

(Source: Agoda press release)