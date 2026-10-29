At this point, the DualSense is likely the controller with the most colour variants of all the PlayStation controllers. The Sony videogames division recently announced another set of new colours in what is called the Prism Collection. These are considered special colourways, which means that they cost more than the average colour variant. Despite the announcement, though, they won’t be available until next year, so it will be a bit of a wait.

The Prism Collection comes with three colour options, all of which are translucent. The first is Flare Orange, but with the colour being so deep it could be mistaken for red instead. Then there’s Emerald Green, but it’s such a dark shade of green that it evokes more seaweed than emerald. Then there’s Graphite Grey, which, similarly, actually looks more blue than grey.

On the flip side, the mostly translucent shell gives you a glimpse of the electronics inside. If you’ve never seen the mechanics of the adaptive triggers of the DualSense in action before, you can sort of get that with these controllers without having to take them apart. The translucent touchpad does look really nice, especially on the two darker colourways.

Beyond the DualSense controllers, PlayStation says that the Prism Collection will also include console covers of the same colours. That said, it looks like only the top plates are translucent. These are specifically mentioned to “be available in limited quantities”, while the controllers are not.

PlayStation says that the Prism Collection DualSense controllers will be priced at RM419, while the console covers will cost RM369. As mentioned, none of these will be available immediately, with the collection as a whole only launching on 4 February 2027, and even then, the company says that “the exact launch date and availability for the accessories may vary by country / region”.

(Source: PlayStation [1], [2])