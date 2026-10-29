Audio-Technica has launched the ATH-M50xSTS-WL StreamSet. It serves as the first wireless headset in the brand’s StreamSet lineup, offering streamers and content creators the freedom of a cable-free setup. Like its wired counterpart, the new audio device combines the features of the M50x monitoring headphones with the 20 Series microphones.

In terms of design, the new model looks identical to its predecessor, with the only difference being the wireless connectivity. Speaking of which, the device does not rely on a Bluetooth connection. Instead, it pairs with PCs and compatible gaming consoles using a USB transceiver, providing an ultra-low latency 2.4GHz connection. This adapter has a maximum range of 10m.

As for audio features, the headset is equipped with the same 45 mm large-aperture drivers found in the M50x, promising clarity throughout a wide range of frequencies, with deep and accurate bass response. This gets paired with a cardioid condenser that sits on a flexible boom arm, allowing users to position the mic easily. This boom arm can flip up to quickly mute the microphone. Also on board is an adaptive noise reduction feature, which continuously monitors audio input to prioritise the user’s voice over surrounding noise.

According to the company, the headset has a battery life of up to 24 hours. Meanwhile, charging takes about 3.5 hours via a USB cable, which is included in the box. This cable also supports wired audio operation. Other notable features of the device include two types of interchangeable earpads, with one set prioritising audio quality and noise isolation. On the other hand, the second type incorporates mesh and leatherette for breathability and comfort.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS-WL StreamSet gets a US$299 (~RM1,216) price tag. At the time of writing, details on local availability and pricing are up in the air.

(Source: Audio-Technica)