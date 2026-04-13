Leakster site Videocardz claims to have recently received new information regarding Intel’s future Nova Lake-S desktop processor lineup. While still unconfirmed, it is now the most comprehensive list of details that has been leaked.

Name Confirmed As “Series 4”

Firstly, Intel is said to have confirmed that Nova Lake-S will indeed go by the moniker “Series 4”. In other words, it’s more or less a given that the next generation of Intel’s desktop processors will ship out as the Core Ultra 400 Series.

According to Videocardz, the list it received sounds off components of the Nova Lake-S lineup and more specifically, the name of the new P-Cores and E-Cores. The P-Cores will be called Coyote Cove, while the E-Cores will be called Arctic Wolf. Additional details include a new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) called NPU 6, and support for DDR5 memory speeds of up to 8,000MT/s.

Further details also point to a Socket V cooling solution and forward socket compatibility, the latter reportedly being given a pretty big emphasis by the chipmaker. Details are vague, but speculation suggests that this is Intel just saying that the line-up’s new socket, whatever it will be, is going to be used for mutliple generations, which isn’t surprising. On average, the blue chipmakers recycles the socket and chipset for at least two generations, and that list includes the “Refresh” SKUs.

Five SKUs At Launch

Moving on, Videocardz’s source also told the outlet the Nova Lake-S would have five CPU packages. These packages will range from an 8-core design with 4P+0E core, one 16-core and 28-core variant each, and then two dual-die packages that include a 28-core and 52-core configuration. No other details regarding the configuration were provided.

However, it is said that all the listed packages will feature four LP E-Cores, NPU6, dual-channel DDR5 support, 24 PCIe Gen4 lanes, two Thunderbolt 5 ports, and two Xe3 GPU cores, bare minimum. The latter is both interesting yet not surprising, given that more processor typically ship out with some form of integrated graphics units; these cores aren’t necessarily used for gaming and are usually there to facilitate system builders in setting up a system that doesn’t have a dedicated GPU installed.

Intel is already planning to have Nova Lake-S enter mass production within the fourth quarter of 2026. Hopefully, we’ll have more details then.

(Source: Videocardz)