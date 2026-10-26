Apple held off on releasing a foldable smartphone until it was confident it had the perfect product, which was why the recently launched iPhone Duo arrived several years after the first Android foldable. Despite the company’s efforts, the device is not free from faults, as some users have quickly discovered. In fact, one particular problem involving the inner display has emerged.

Multiple reports have cropped up online claiming that the device’s foldable screen is prone to cracking and breaking. Notably, these displays show the same pattern upon breaking: a vertical line running down the centre of the phone, with a horizontal line stretching from it to the right half of the folding panel.

Now, these lines did not appear all on their own. According to the user reports, this issue would occur when they attempted to open the phone. Apparently, the hinge would feel unusually stiff, and there would be more resistance while opening the device. Upon pushing past the resistance, a popping or cracking noise could be heard from the hinge, and permanent vertical and horizontal lines would appear on the screen. One user described it as “glass snapping”.

This user also noted that they had their phone for a mere three hours before encountering the problem. Others claimed that the problem cropped up after a few days. Beyond that, these users largely asserted that they did not meddle with the device or use it in any unusual way. Some stated that they had used foldables before, and that the iPhone Duo exhibited these problems with normal use.

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For now, it’s unclear how prevalent this so-called “crackgate” issue is, and whether it is limited to just a bad batch of devices. Apple has yet to officially address the situation or provide an explanation.

That said, the folks over at iFixit may have found the culprit. As usual, the company has done a teardown of the phone, highlighting some of its noteworthy features. iFixit also thoroughly examined the hinge and pointed out that the component is shaped slightly differently at the point where the damage keeps occurring. One theory is that this centre support bar may not be dropping low enough when the device closes, resulting in a stress hotspot. Other than that, several structural edges and components converge around this area, which could lead to excessive strain. At this point, though, these are still theories.

It should be noted that this isn’t the first case of display issues in a foldable. The original Samsung Galaxy Fold had its fair share of problems, which necessitated a rework. So, Apple isn’t exactly unique in this regard. And first-generation products are expected to come with flaws, though one would argue that this particular problem is more than just a minor hiccup.

In any case, some of the users experiencing the issue have reached out to Apple for a solution, albeit with mixed results. One user opted to return the faulty device, as procuring a replacement would not be easy given the limited availability of the iPhone Duo. Regardless, if you are among those encountering the issue, it’s wise to get in touch with Apple.

(Source: Reddit [1], [2], [3], iFixit via YouTube)