Apple continues to unveil new products this week, now with the introduction of an all-new M6 iMac, bringing improved performance and AI capabilities. The updated model retains the signature slim design of the brand’s all-in-one (AIO) desktop computer, while introducing faster connectivity and storage.

The new iMac comes with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, a 12MP Center Stage camera, a three-microphone array, and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio support for Dolby Atmos. It also runs macOS 27 and is available in seven colours: blue, green, pink, yellow, purple, orange, and silver.

All-New M6 Chip

The new M6 chip features up to a 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU, both with two additional cores compared to the previous generation. Apple claims the new iMac delivers up to 1.5 times faster performance in productivity apps and twice the graphics performance compared to the M4-powered model.

The chip also features a 16-core Neural Engine and Neural Accelerators built into each GPU core. According to Apple, these improvements enable up to five times faster on-device AI performance compared to the M4 model, with the company highlighting tasks such as running large language models locally.

Improved Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, the new AIO supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, while 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet is available on configurations with a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU. Apple also claims that its SSD offers up to twice the read and write performance of the previous generation.

Depending on the configuration, the desktop comes with up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports. It can also connect to up to two external 6K displays, giving users additional screen space for work and creative projects.

Pricing And Availability

The new iMac with M6 will be available for pre-order in Malaysia starting 29 October, with availability at Apple Store locations and authorised resellers beginning 6 November. The model with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU starts at RM6,499, while the higher-end configuration with a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU is priced at RM7,499. Education pricing for each is at RM6,299 and RM7,099, respectively.

(Source: Apple Malaysia [official website])