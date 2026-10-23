Those who pre-ordered the iPhone Duo should begin receiving their devices today. As Apple’s first ever foldable, the smartphone is capable of offering the same user experience regardless of whether it’s in its folded or unfolded state. That is, provided the app has been optimised for the new form factor. With this in mind, the tech giant is introducing a label for identifying apps that are compatible with the handset.

This label comes in the form of a “Made for iPhone Duo” badge, which is displayed on the app’s page on the App Store. Essentially, the badge lets users know whether the software will play nice with the phone’s unusual proportions. Supported apps should adapt to the different layouts, transitioning seamlessly from one screen to the other.

It is worth noting the app must be built with the iOS 27.1 SDK or later in order for it to be optimised. This ensures that the app will fill the entire screen, with toolbars and tab bars appearing vertically below the status bar. Meanwhile, apps built with the iOS 27 SDK will fill most of the display, but avoid the status bar. Finally, apps built with the iOS 26 SDK or earlier will not be optimised for the inner display. Although these apps will run regardless, they will be displayed in the middle of the main screen, leaving a lot of empty space on either side.

Since this is the bitten fruit brand’s first foray into the foldable space, the list of compatible apps is pretty limited, though one can expect it to include Apple’s own offerings such as Apple TV and major third-party platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. Aside from working on both displays, the apps are optimised for when the phone is partially folded. Meanwhile, iQIYI offers more room to discover content while also adjusting the position of the playback controls.

Looking beyond streaming, productivity apps like Outlook, Microsoft Word, and WPS Office are also compatible with the device. Zoom has been optimised to show shared content and meeting participants simultaneously. Other apps with the “Made for iPhone Duo” label include Instagram, Edits, Taobao, and WEBTOON. On the gaming end, we have Asphalt Legends alongside the Apple Arcade titles. Furthermore, the company has confirmed that Zenless Zone Zero will be updated for the device in November. The list of compatible apps will undoubtedly grow over the coming months.

(Source: Apple [Newsroom], MacRumors)