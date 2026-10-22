Leica has unveiled the Q3 43 Formula 1 Edition, a special version of its full-frame compact camera featuring a racing-inspired design and a new Formula 1 Leica Look. Developed through a licensing partnership with the motorsport, the camera combines the German manufacturer’s existing hardware with a series of cosmetic changes inspired by the motorsport.

The Leica Q3 43 Formula 1 Edition retains the original camera’s overall design but introduces several distinctive touches. Most notably, it features genuine carbon fibre components on its wireless charging handgrip, thumb rest, and soft-release button, with the parts manufactured and tested in Germany.

These components are paired with a black Microvelour covering inspired by the texture of racing steering wheels. Red accents on the soft-release button and one of the thumb rest’s function buttons complete the motorsport-inspired look, while the camera’s top plate and lens cap carry the F1 logo.

The special edition also comes with a rope carrying strap bearing both Leica and Formula 1 branding, along with custom packaging featuring a red inlay. The wireless charging handgrip and matching accessories are designed to give the camera a more cohesive appearance.

A New Formula 1 Leica Look

Beyond its exterior, the camera introduces a new Formula 1 Leica Look designed to capture the atmosphere of the racetrack and paddock. It applies higher contrast and richer saturation to images, giving them a more pronounced appearance without requiring users to edit their shots afterwards.

The look is exclusive to the Q3 43 Formula 1 Edition and can be accessed through the Leica FOTOS app. It can also be applied while taking photos, allowing users to preview the effect directly in the camera’s viewfinder before capturing an image.

Formula 1 Leica Look Photo Samples

Leica Q3 43 Specs Remain Unchanged

Underneath its new design, the special edition retains the hardware of the standard Leica Q3 43. This includes a 60-megapixel full-frame BSI CMOS sensor with Triple Resolution Technology, which lets users capture images at 60MP, 36MP, or 18MP.

It also comes with the APO-Summicron 43mm f/2 ASPH fixed lens, a hybrid autofocus system, and extensive video recording capabilities. The 43mm focal length is designed to offer a natural-looking perspective, making it suitable for capturing subjects and surroundings in the paddock.

To no one’s surprise, the Leica Q3 43 Formula 1 Edition carries a hefty price tag; at RM40,290, to be exact. It is available in Malaysia from 21 October 2026 through Leica Stores, its official online store, and authorised specialist retailers. For reference, the standard Leica Q3 43 was launched in Malaysia in September 2024 at RM34,990.

(Source: Leica Malaysia [official website])