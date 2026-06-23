AMD has officially released FSR 4.1 support for RDNA3 GPUs, a little earlier than promised to boot: the red chipmaker and rival to Intel initially said that the upscaling technology would be available to Radeon GPU gamers in July. “This July, RDNA 3 players will experience FSR Upscaling 4.1, delivering sharper visuals and smoother gameplay than ever before,” was what Jack Huynh, SVP and GM, Computing & Graphics, AMD said, specifically.

“Today, we’re bringing @AMD FSR Upscaling 4.1 to Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards, extending our latest machine learning powered gaming experience to millions more players across more than 300 games.” Huynh said in his latest post on X.

We power over 1 billion gaming devices worldwide. That scale comes with responsibility: push innovation forward and bring it to more gamers everywhere. Today, we're bringing @AMD FSR Upscaling 4.1 to Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards, extending our latest machine learning… pic.twitter.com/bpVHmQ7l0b — Jack Huynh (@jackhuynh) June 22, 2026

As a quick primer, FSR4.1’s main upscaler, FSR4 was first announced at Computex 2025 and released in September of that year. The AI upscaler is a precursor to AMD’s upcoming FSR Redstone, which is currently only available with Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs, or more specifically, RDNA4 GPUs.

The decision decision to bring FSR4.1 support to older GPUs is likely a response to community outrage, many of whom have begged the red chipmaker for it. One reason the GPU maker has been quite reluctant to do so is actually due to hardware, or lack thereof, in the RDNA3 architecture. RDNA4 GPUs feature FP8 and INT8 processing units, while RDNA3 only had the latter, making things a little more difficult.

There’s also a little more good news attached to Huynh’s primary announcement: FSR 4.1 is also heading to RDNA3 APUs, which includes the Radeon 890M. There is no set or specific date given, but the bottom line is that it spells good news for gaming handhelds powered by AMD’s own Ryzen Z1 and Z2 Series APUs. And let’s not forget that FSR 4.1 is also coming to RDNA2 GPUs, but that’s only going to be sometime in 2027.

(Source: Jack Huynh via X)