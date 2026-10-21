Gentari and BYD have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore deploying the latter’s megawatt-level Flash Charging technology in Malaysia. As you may recall, the automaker had previously announced plans to introduce the technology locally back in July, and this latest agreement marks a step towards making that a reality.

To recap, BYD’s Flash Charging technology can deliver up to 1.5MW of power, potentially providing compatible EVs with approximately 400km of driving range in just five minutes under optimal conditions. The proposed collaboration aims to expand ultra-fast charging infrastructure beyond showrooms, particularly along major intercity routes connecting key population centres.

Gentari And BYD To Assess Potential Charging Locations

The MoU was signed earlier today in Shenzhen, China by Gentari Group CEO Sushil Purohit and BYD Malaysia Managing Director Jacob Ma. Under the agreement, both companies will identify suitable locations for Flash Charging stations, especially along key intercity corridors. They will also assess power infrastructure requirements, battery energy storage systems (BESS), technical and commercial feasibility, and potential operating models to support future deployment.

The collaboration combines Gentari’s experience in developing and operating EV charging networks with BYD’s battery and high-power charging technology. Both companies will also explore potential collaboration in renewable energy generation and energy storage.

In a statement, Purohit said charging speed is only one part of the equation, as drivers also need conveniently located stations backed by reliable power supplies and dependable operations. He also believes that the partnership could help strengthen Malaysia’s EV charging ecosystem and support wider adoption.

Meanwhile, BYD vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific Auto Sales Division, Liu Xueliang, said Malaysia remains an important market for the company. He added that BYD hopes the collaboration will contribute to a faster, more convenient and connected charging experience for local EV users.

Rollout Timeline Yet To Be Confirmed

For now, the MoU remains at the exploratory stage, and neither company has announced a deployment timeline or confirmed locations for the proposed stations. If the plans materialise, the technology could significantly shorten charging stops for compatible EVs on longer journeys, although actual charging speeds and range gained will depend on vehicle compatibility and operating conditions.

(Source: Gentari press release)