Starting from 1 November 2026, a new ruling by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) will limit express bus ticket sales. The directive, which was issued last week on 16 October, will allow tickets to be sold through licensed terminals only.

In a circular issued to bus operators, the agency declared that express bus terminals have exclusive rights over ticket sales to passengers using their services. Furthermore, a new commercial fee structure will be introduced. As a result of the new policy, express bus terminals will be fully responsible for matters like trip management, departures, and sales transactions. Additionally, commercial fees for digital platform services will be charged to express bus operators, and not the passengers.

Following the announcement, bus operators expressed concerns regarding the move. Malaysian Bus Operators Association president Datuk Mohamad Ashfar Ali asserted that no discussions were held with operators prior to the ruling. Furthermore, he highlighted the fact that many operators had developed their own platforms to facilitate ticket sales. Currently, passengers have several options to purchase tickets: through the terminals, online ticketing agents, and bus operator websites.

That said, APAD has clarified that passengers will still be able to acquire tickets through online travel agencies (OTAs) and bus operator websites, provided that the terminals are owned by the operators themselves. Additionally, Transport Minister Anthony Loke has offered further information on the ruling.

According to Loke, the policy is aimed at restricting OTAs, which are largely based overseas. These agencies receive commissions on ticket sales but do not provide any services, particularly at terminals. Moreover, the minister revealed that the government faced difficulties in regulating OTAs, especially when passengers encountered problems. “They are not licence holders. They sell the tickets, but if the service is not provided, we cannot regulate them when it comes to getting refunds,” he said.

He also noted that the ruling will serve to improve ticket sales and terminal management. At the same time, it aims to ensure bus operators will not be burdened with additional charges. Loke also mentioned that the government had ensured terminal operators could not charge more than the existing rates. He also assured that bus companies will not face losses under the new directive, but noted that commercial arrangements are handled between terminals and operators. The government will also hold engagement sessions with the relevant industry players to clarify the move.

(Source: NST [1], [2])