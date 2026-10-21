Google has announced that it will roll out Personal Intelligence for Gemini on Android Auto and Android Automotive (Google built-in). Similar to how the AI assistant works on users’ phones, the feature can draw on information from their emails, calendars, Google Maps, Search and other related services to provide more personalised responses.

Google noted that individuals must grant permission for Gemini to access this information. According to the company’s official blog post, Personal Intelligence can “securely” connect information from the Google apps users already rely on to deliver more relevant responses.

With access to this information, the tech giant says Personal Intelligence’s main advantage is that users do not need to provide highly specific prompts or additional context when issuing voice commands. The blog emphasises that the AI “does the heavy lifting so you can speak naturally, without having to explain context or dig for information”, making it easier for drivers to retrieve information while on the road.

For example, users can ask, “What’s my flight gate? And is my flight on time?” Gemini can retrieve the flight details from a confirmation email and check for delays, providing both answers in one go without requiring the person to search for the email and look up delays separately.

In terms of privacy, users must opt in to Personal Intelligence to use the feature. The blog notes that they can also turn it off at any time through the Gemini settings. For Android Automotive, personalised responses will only be provided when a smartphone is connected to the car. “If you don’t use Personal Intelligence, everything in the car still works: You can use navigation, listen to music, make calls, and ask questions, but the answers won’t be tailored to you,” the blog reads.

Personal Intelligence is rolling out on Android Auto starting today. Meanwhile, those using Android Automotive will have to wait a few more months for the feature to arrive.

(Source: Google)