Xpeng has expanded its collaboration with Google to bring Google Play to its vehicles, allowing drivers and passengers to access a wider selection of apps directly through the car’s infotainment system. The integration is scheduled to roll out in early 2027, although the company has yet to confirm which models and markets will receive it first.

The Google Play integration builds on Xpeng’s existing collaboration with Google, which includes the integration of Google Maps’ Automotive SDK announced in July 2026. Both companies have indicated that they intend to explore further collaborations to expand the capabilities of in-car apps.

Google Play Integration

Built on Android Automotive OS, the integration will provide access to hundreds of apps across more than 100 countries and regions. Unlike Android Auto, which projects supported smartphone apps onto a car’s infotainment display, the native Google Play integration will let users download and access compatible apps directly through the vehicle’s system without connecting a phone.

The integration will also work with Xpeng’s multilingual AI-powered voice assistant, allowing occupants to open and interact with downloaded apps using voice commands. Developers will be able to publish app updates through Google Play without requiring major over-the-air updates for the entire vehicle.

However, Xpeng has yet to confirm the specific models that will receive the feature, as well as the availability of individual apps in different markets. The company also noted that app availability may vary depending on the vehicle model and applicable safety requirements.

Xpeng’s Current Lineup In Malaysia

In Malaysia, Xpeng currently offers two main electric vehicle models through its local distributor, Bermaz Xpeng: the G6 electric SUV and the X9 electric MPV. Both models are also locally assembled at EPMB’s facility in Melaka.

To recap, the Xpeng G6 starts at RM159,948 on the road without insurance for the rear-wheel-drive Standard Range variant. The lineup also includes the Long Range and all-wheel-drive Performance variants, with the latter priced at approximately RM189,888.

Meanwhile, the Xpeng X9 is a seven-seater electric MPV priced from RM279,888 on the road without insurance for the Standard Range Pro variant. Higher-specification and extended-range versions are priced above RM313,888.

For now, it remains to be seen whether the Google Play integration will be offered on both Xpeng models or its future releases in Malaysia.

(Source: Xpeng [official website])