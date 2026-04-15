Back in January, Google rolled out its Personal Intelligence system in the US. Now, the company has confirmed that the feature is available in Malaysia from today onwards.

In simple terms, Personal Intelligence allows Gemini and AI Mode in Google Search to analyse your data across Google services, such as Gmail and YouTube, in order to deliver more personalised responses. While vanilla Gemini is already capable of pulling this information, Google says the new feature improves results by better understanding the context behind a user’s query.

An example from Google involves a user planning a trip back to their hometown for the holidays, with flight and hotel booking tickets spread across emails and screenshots. With Personal Intelligence enabled, Gemini can supposedly pull all that information together into a single response, instead of requiring manual searches across multiple apps.

The official local blog adds that when the feature is used for search, Gemini will attempt to reference and explain information pulled from connected sources, allowing users to verify the results. If the answer is unsatisfactory or incorrect, users can request more details or prompt the AI to correct itself immediately.

Further, the company says that it has added guardrails for sensitive topics. “Gemini aims to avoid making proactive assumptions about sensitive data like your health, though it will discuss this data with you if you ask,” Google said.

Of course, not everyone will be comfortable with AI rummaging through personal data. To address this, Google says the feature is off by default and requires manual activation. Open Gemini and head to Personal Intelligence under Settings to activate it. Users can also choose what apps to link and disable the function entirely at any time.

Additionally, users are able to manage and delete their past Gemini conversations. They can also ask Gemini to regenerate specific responses without enabling Personal Intelligence.

As mentioned earlier, Personal Intelligence is available in Malaysia starting today. However, Google will roll it out first to AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers, with free users set to gain access in the coming weeks.

(Source: Google [Press release], [Blog])