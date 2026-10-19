Earlier in the month, we covered a rumour that Intel was planning on using the Core Ultra 4000 designation for the desktop SKUs, as well as the high-end, high performance mobile CPU models. Now, the same source has seemingly corrected themselves, stating that the naming convention extends across the boards to all mobile SKUs.

Serial leakster Jaykihn made a post on 16 October that the both the H-Series and suffix-less Nova Lake mobile CPUs will go by the new Core Ultra 4000 Series naming convention. While this is a small update, it nevertheless provides us with some insight with Intel’s decision, assuming the rumour turns out to be true, of course.

As we mentioned before, Intel’s supposed choice in changing its naming convention harkens back to more than a decade ago and is a very old school style of naming its products. We’re talking about the time of Sandy Bridge, Ivy Bridge, and even the Haswell microarchitecture, and it continued all the way till its 9th Generation Coffee Lake-S microarchitecture, at which point the company started using a five-digit naming convention until its 15th Generation Arrow Lake.

To provide examples again, all Nova Lake SKUs should therefore be going by four digits across Nova Lake-P, Nova Lake-U, and Nova Lake-UL. As it stands, it was already reported that several Nova Lake-S SKUs will reportedly be designated as Core Ultra 9 4970K BFC, Core Ultra 9 4950K, and Core Ultra 7 4870K BFC. BFC, by the way, appears to be the chipmaker’s branding for the previously reported bLLC designation, which itself is short for big last level cache. Oh, and that’s the same Nova Lake lineup that is expected to ship out with one or more units rocking a massive 52-core SKU.

Retracting this. Sorry all! H and suffix-less Nova Lake Mobile also utilize this four-number naming scheme. https://t.co/wao10FRHXG — Jaykihn (@jaykihn0) October 16, 2026

As mentioned, these are still just rumours at this point, and Intel has yet to officially announce its Nova Lake lineup. So, take this with the usual surgeon general’s warning on sodium consumption.

(Source: Jaykihn via X, Videocardz)