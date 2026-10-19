Games routinely get cancelled before they even get announced. But unfortunately, one of them was an Assassin’s Creed game set in ancient China. It looks like the game has been cancelled for a while, but gameplay footage from a working prototype build has recently surfaced online. It also didn’t have a proper name yet, but reports point to a working title of Assassin’s Creed Destiny.

MP1st reports that the game had both Ubisoft and Tencent’s publishing arm Level Infinite working on the title. Development was led by TiMi Studio Group, another Tencent subsidiary and the devs behind Monster Hunter Outlanders. It’s unclear when development started, but the report noted that it appears to have been scrapped early, with the last working prototype being dated February 2025. Per the report, the prototype was made a month after TiMi announced its restructuring, with the cancellation of Assassin’s Creed Destiny coming soon after.

That being said, the prototype does show gameplay involving all of the familiar elements of the series. This includes the stealth kills, parkour, and the leap of faith. There’s even a bladed umbrella-like weapon that you may occasionally see in period dramas. The prototype also shows characters of two genders but it’s unclear if these are two separate characters or a gender select option.

It is worth noting though that the cancelled Destiny was meant to be a full AAA release on consoles and PC. There’s another Assassin’s Creed title set in ancient China called Jade, which is set a few years before the events of Destiny. While development is also handled by TiMi, this one is noted to be a mobile-exclusive title. It was first announced back in 2022, and while the game has kind of gone quiet, Ubisoft confirmed back in March that Jade was still in development.

(Source: MP1st, Ubisoft)