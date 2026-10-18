Beyond the customer-facing products like its Bespoke AI fridges, Samsung also showcased its various commercial and B2B products. Among them are a new washer and a dryer, designated the Professional Washer WF9100F and Professional Dryer DV9100F respectively. It’s not necessarily implied by the model numbers, but both are built with a stackable design. Indeed, during The Brief showcase event, the company had a row of the latter stacked on top of the former.

With that in mind, it makes some sense to talk about these as a pair. Both feature a 30-inch front load design, with the washer having a capacity of 18kg, while the dryer has a 14kg capacity instead. As you’d expect, these are meant not only for laundromats, but also other businesses and institutions involving large volumes of washing such as hospitals, hotels or spas.

Going to their specifics, Samsung says that the Professional Washer can complete a washing cycle in 36 minutes using its Normal cycle. Speaking of which, the washer has five other cycles, which are Heavy Duty, Synthetics, Delicates, Clean Wash and Rinse+Spin. To make sure the cleaning is thorough, it features what the company calls the Bubble Wash tech that “activates detergent to create rich bubbles that are rapidly absorbed deep into fabric”.

The washer is also built for long-term durability, with Samsung saying during the event that it can handle up to 30,000 cycles over its lifetime. It features a beltless design, with the Direct Drive motor being attached directly to the drum. Then there’s the Vibration Reduction Technology Plus (VRT+) which makes use of a ball balance system.

As for the dryer, this is similar to the washer in that it has Normal, Heavy Duty, Synthetics, and Delicates cycles. Its official product page notes a 45-minute cycle duration, but Samsung says that there are 10- and 20-minute options as well. And while it doesn’t look that way, the dryer also features a reversible door, letting it be opened from the left or right.

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Samsung also says that these washers and dryers have already been deployed to some businesses around Southeast Asia. In Vietnam, the company has partnered with TiTi Laundry, a 24-hour laundromat, with machines that can be monitored and managed remotely. In the Philippines, the company worked with laundry service provider Washwell instead. The South Korean tech giant says that it has “plans to bring our B2B laundry service solutions to more markets in Southeast Asia and Oceania by the end of 2026”.