Modder and Redditor DallasGrave recently posted their modding efforts on Reddit, where they replaced the 16-pin 12VHPWR power connector on their Gigabyte RTX 5090 with four 8-pin PCIe Power ports. Well, we say replace, but it’s more a modification that mounts those 8-pins directly onto a custom PCB, while

“Some of you may have seen the remote mounted dual 8 Pin auxiliary module I posted. Well, this is the direct mount Quad. Current per conductor is almost perfectly halved when compared to the native 12V-2×8, along with a dramatic reduction in wire temperature.”

“Sense pins are set to 600W. It can be used in conjunction with the 12VHPWR or completely standalone, and has been tested up to 800W with a shunt mod. We’re shooting some videos now going over installation, live temperature and current data, as well as a 24 hour sustained load.”

Just to be clear, the additional four 8-pins to the RTX 5090 can be used independently or alongside the RTX 5090’s 12VHPWR connector. As per Dallas’ explanation, the mod basically uses fused connections and equal length PCB traces to distribute current throughout the card. Dallasgrave also says that they are working on the same mod for different GPUs, including NVIDIA Founders Edition models.

Bad Timing For The RTX 5090?

Unfortunately, DallasGrave’s modification couldn’t come at a more inconvenient time. As per earlier reports, NVIDIA may be putting the production of RTX 5090 GPUs on hold indefinitely, in order to redirect all of its GB202 supply to the manufacturing of its RTX Pro Series lineup. And yes, it’s all in the name of AI.

Related Article NVIDIA Might Be Ending RTX 5090 Production in Favour Of RTX Pro Series

It’s not all doom and gloom for the consumer side, though. In the same breath of that report, it is also rumoured that NVIDIA is planning on using the newly freed GB202 and 3GB memory GDDR7 memory modules to develop a brand new RTX 5080 with 24GB memory, while discontinuing the current 16GB RTX 5080.

(Source: Reddit, Videocardz)