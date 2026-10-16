vivo has confirmed that its X500 series will officially launch in Malaysia on 27 October 2026. The flagship lineup first debuted in China last month, comprising the X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max, with the company previously confirming that the series would arrive on our shores this month.

Both models feature IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, ultrasonic fingerprint scanners and OriginOS 7 based on Android 17. They also share a similar rear design with a large circular camera module, although the Pro Max offers a larger display, a bigger battery and a higher-resolution telephoto camera.

vivo X500 Pro Max

The X500 Pro Max is the higher-end model in the lineup, featuring a 6.85-inch 2K ZEISS Master Color Display with a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, alongside a 7,800mAh battery that supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

For photography, the device features a triple-camera system comprising a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera, a 50MP ZEISS TrueDynamic main camera and a 50MP ZEISS ultra-wide camera. The front also houses a 50MP selfie camera, while the rear setup supports features such as 4K Cinematic Portrait Video, 4K Dual-View Video and 17EV TrueDynamic Log Video recording.

vivo X500 Pro

Meanwhile, the standard X500 Pro is a more compact option, sporting a 6.36-inch 1.5K ZEISS Master Color Display with a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It runs on the same Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset and comes with 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage and a 6,500mAh battery, with the same 90W wired and 40W wireless charging capabilities as its larger sibling.

Its camera system consists of a 50MP ZEISS TrueDynamic main camera, a 64MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera and a 50MP ZEISS ultra-wide camera. Like the Pro Max, it also features a 50MP front-facing camera and supports various video-focused features, including 4K Cinematic Portrait Video and 17EV TrueDynamic Log Video.

vivo X500 Series Pre-Order Offers

Pre-orders for the X500 series are now open in Malaysia, with vivo offering exclusive rewards valued at up to RM4,300. The available offers include rebates of up to RM1,000, vivo Store member privileges worth up to RM2,460 upon logging in, and an additional RM150 rebate via SPayLater.

Every purchase also comes with a chance to win tickets to Jay Chou’s “Carnival II” World Tour 2027, which will be held in Malaysia. However, vivo has yet to reveal the local pricing and full specifications for either model, with more details expected to be announced closer to the launch.

We recently had the opportunity to take the X500 Pro Max out for a spin and found its camera system particularly impressive. You can read our hands-on article for our full initial impressions.

(Source: vivo Malaysia [Facebook])