Razer has refreshed its Barracuda lineup of hybrid wireless headsets with a new premium variant. The Barracuda V2 Pro succeeds the original Barracuda Pro, bringing some notable design changes, plus upgrades in terms of battery life and audio features. Though this shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the four-year gap between the two models.

Starting with the exterior, the device sports a lighter build than its predecessor, weighing at 285g. It also features a foldable, lay-flat design with plush leatherette memory foam ear cushions. Additionally, one of the ear cups includes a built-in compartment for storing the wireless dongle, making portability more convenient. Meanwhile, the SmartSwitch button allows the wearer to swap between HyperSpeed Wireless and Bluetooth connections with ease. Unlike many of the company’s peripherals, this model does not feature any RGB lighting.

Internally, the headset is equipped with Razer’s TriForce Bio-Cellulose 40mm drivers, supporting a 12Hz to 20kHz frequency response range. According to the brand, the device delivers rich, natural sound with crisp highs, clear mids, and deep, distortion-free bass. When connected to a PC, it offers THX Spatial Audio+ with 7.1.4 virtual surround sound, enabling a more precise and layered soundstage.

Naturally, hybrid ANC is on board, which is handled by external and internal-facing microphones. Aside from that, the headset comes with a dual-mic system. Users can opt for the detachable boom mic for better clarity, or rely on the internal beamforming mics for a more streamlined setup. Regardless of preference, AI-powered noise cancellation ensures speech remains clear.

Additionally, the headset supports multi-platform connectivity with simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connection. A wired connection via USB-C serves as the third connectivity option. As for battery life, the audio device promises up to 70 hours of use with ANC disabled. With the feature turned on, the battery life gets cut down to a maximum of 50 hours. This is a considerable improvement from the previous generation, which offers 40 hours of battery life.

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The Razer Barracuda V2 Pro is available through the brand’s official website. The headset is priced at RM969, which makes it cheaper than its predecessor at launch.

(Source: Razer press release)