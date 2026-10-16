hardwareAsus recently announced that its ROG Rapture GT-BN98 router has begun shipping in Malaysia. The new wireless router is quad-band Wi-Fi 8 and, like its predecessors, is designed to provide ultra-high reliability in wireless connectivity.

Specs-wise, the Rapture GT-BN98 supports the following network standards: IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11ax, IEEE 802.11be, IEEE 802.11bn, IPv4, and IPv6.

While it supports Wi-Fi 8, it also supports bandwidth spectrums from the basic 2.4GHz and 5GHz, plus the 6GHz spectrum. Specifically, 2.4GHz up to 1376 Mbps (4096 QAM); 5GHz-1 up to 5764 Mbps (4096 QAM +160MHz); 5GHz-2 up to 5764 Mbps (4096 QAM +160MHz); and 6GHz up to 11529 Mbps (4096 QAM + 320MHz).

Internally, there’s a 2.6GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Ports-wise, the GT-BN98 is built with two 10G ports – one for WAN/LAN, one for Gaming – four 2.5G ports, one 1G port, one USB-A 5Gbps port, and one USB-A 2.0 port.

Externally and aesthetically, the GT-BN98 boasts eight non-detachable antennas for greater and broader Wi-Fi coverage in an area, all before bringing in Wi-Fi Extenders.

On a software level, the GT-BN98 supports the Asus exclusive Wi-Fi Insight features, allowing the router to continuously scan both Wi-Fi and non-Wi-Fi interference across all bands and provide clear, visualised reports on network health. Asus says that its feature provides deep visibility into hidden interference sources that are typically difficult to detect, by automating both detection and optimisation.

There is also GTNet, a third-party service that is integrated into the GT-BN98’s web interface. This service analyses real-time network conditions and routes them dynamically through the most reliable path, be it through game servers or others, the goal essentially being the prioritisation of the lowest latency, across the shortest distance. Ultimately, the service aims to provide gamers with reduced latency, fewer lag spikes, and of course, more stable connections.

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As mentioned, the Asus ROG Rapture GT-BN98 has already started shipping out to authorised retailers and resellers in Malaysia. The Wi-Fi gaming router retails for RM3,988.

(Source: Asus)