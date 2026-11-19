In conjunction with the availability of the NVIDIA RTX Spark Mini PC, Asus Malaysia also announced the availability of its ProArt GR1X mini PC in Malaysia.

Packaged in a nice compact form factor of 150 x 150 x 15mm, the GR1X weighs 1.48kg, which is almost as much as the ProArt P16 RTX Spark. Much like its laptop counterpart, this mini PC is merely a desktop version, designed to house the NVIDIA all-in-one ARM based chipset. Keeping the internals cool is a dual-fan system featuring 218 fan blades, 57 ultra-wide fins, and four heat pipes. Combined together, the system has a 140W TDP.

Other specifications include a 10GbE LAN port, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity; four USB-C 3.2 Gen2 ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port.

As with all RTX Spark-powered machines, the GR1X was built to train Agentic AI and the models locally. As we’ve recapped several times over, the RTX Spark is physically built in partnership with MediaTek. Specs-wise, the SoC is made up of the 20 Grace CPU cores; 6,144 Blackwell RTX GPU cores; 5th generation Tensor Cores; and up to 128GB of Unified Memory. The chipset outputs one Petaflop of FP4 performance, thanks to each component being connected via its own NVLink-C2C interconnect link.

It is up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-9600 Unified Memory because NVIDIA is offering five Unified Memory options: 24GB, 32GB, 48GB, 64GB, and 128GB. There are also two CPU variants, 18-core and 20-core. The 18-core variant only has two variants, 24GB and 32GB, while the 20-core CPU variant gets the full-fat five configurations to choose from.

Related Article ASUS Introduces Three New Ace Gaming Monitors For Esports

In the case of the GR1X, Asus is only offering two models for the Malaysian market: 64GB and 128GB. For now, only the 64GB version of the mini PC is available in Malaysia and retails at an eye watering RM25,200. The 128GB is coming soon, along with other variants, but Asus did not specify an exact date. At this point, it’s likely that they’ll be available sometime early next year and hopefully, by January 2027.

(Source: Asus)