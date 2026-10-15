Tune Protect has officially launched a new digital platform called TPXtra. The platform is designed to give consumers a “single account for insurance protection”, while also offering “value-added services” and “lifestyle experiences”. The platform also serves as a way for Tune Protect to maintain an ongoing relationship with customers beyond their initial insurance purchase, giving them a single point of access to the company’s services and benefits.

The official press release reads, “Through a single Tune Protect account, customers can access their protection, services and entitlements in one place at any point in time. It is an open platform that extends beyond insurance, currently connecting customers with a range of travel, mobility, and lifestyle services.”

One of TPXtra’s main features is the ability for consumers to customise their protection according to their needs and budget. The platform also offers complementary services that Tune Protect says can provide greater value when bundled together, giving customers more flexibility in choosing the protection and additional benefits they want.

The platform as a whole is powered by White Label Sdn. Bhd. (“White Label”), which is Tune Protect’s technology arm. It’s worth noting that TPXtra is part of Tune Protect’s Beyond Insurance strategy, which aims to expand its services beyond traditional insurance offerings. While the company has traditionally reached customers through partner booking platforms, TPXtra gives it a direct channel to engage with customers beyond their initial purchase, or so the press release says.

According to Tune Protect, the company has been expanding its merchant network to include connectivity services, airport lounges, ground transfers and mobility. It also plans to venture into telehealth, motor care and other everyday lifestyle services, with the aim of building a broader ecosystem that caters to customers’ needs both during their travels and in their daily lives.

TPXtra’s first offering is Travel Beyond, which combines travel insurance with additional travel-related services. Users can customise their coverage based on their travel needs and budget, while choosing from services such as eSIM connectivity, Delay Pass benefits, airport lounge access and airport transfers. These services can be booked and redeemed through the same account, allowing users to manage their travel protection and related benefits in one place.

Meanwhile, for merchant partners, TPXtra provides a platform to reach customers at relevant points in their journey. Tune Protect says partners can also tap into its regional distribution channels without having to build their own distribution networks. Several partners are already on the platform, with the company continuing to bring in merchants and service providers to expand its range of offerings.

As part of its planned expansion, Tune Protect intends to add Motor Beyond and Home Beyond to TPXtra, with both offerings slated to launch from the end of 2026 onwards. Once available, customers will be able to access these offerings through a single profile.

(Source: Tune Protect [Press release], [Website])