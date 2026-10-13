After years of waiting, Meta has finally announced that it will be bringing AI glasses to the Malaysian market. If you’ve kept up with the news surrounding the social media giant, then you’d know that that brand partnered up with EssilorLuxottica to bring the technology to life. Through this partnership, the technology is fitted into EssilorLuxottica’s Oakley and Ray-Ban sub-brands.

During the preview event, Meta unveiled a total of four distinct glasses, two under each EssilorLuxottica sub-brand. To be more precise, Ray-Ban will have the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3) and Ray-Ban Meta Optics (Gen 2). For Oakley, on the other hand, this will be the Oakley Meta Vanguard and the Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced as “Houston”).

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3) And Ray-Ban Meta Optics (Gen 2)

As the name suggests, there is a significant difference between the Gen 2 and Gen 3 eyewear. However, that isn’t to say that two models don’t share any similarities. Under the hood, two models feature a 12MP camera on the left side of the frame, which can allegedly capture 3K video. The right side, meanwhile, is home to the LED privacy indicator that can help inform other people that you are recording with the use of the smart glasses.

In order to better capture and understand the user’s voice, both models utilise a six-microphone array to help with recordings. You can prompt the AI assistant by saying “Hey Meta”. Naturally, users can ask the AI questions about what they see, discover local recommendations, translate conversations in real time, catch up on messages, set reminders, capture images and videos, and more.

The frame features a physical button that users can customise its function to do any other action. Just beneath this button is a physical on-off switch.

For the battery, the company did not disclose the battery capacity on either model. Instead, the representative told us that they both can last over eight hours. The press release did not disclose the specific battery life of the Gen 2 model (for some reason) but confirmed that the Gen 3 model can last up to nine hours.

The real difference between the two can be found in the design. According to the press release, the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3) has a slimmer design, presumably compared to the Ray-Ban Meta Optics (Gen 2).

The Gen 3 also comes in three different design styles to choose from, which are the Wayfarer, Aviator, and Zena. On the other hand, the Gen 2 only has two frame choices to choose from, which are the Blayzer and Scriber. However, the representative told us that the Gen 3 is only available as sunglasses for now, while the Gen 2 can be fitted with prescription lenses. Both can be outfitted with transition lenses.

As for software, Ray-Ban partnered with popular apps like Amazon, Spotify, Apple, Shazam, and Calm. Other apps include Be My Eyes, Audible, and iHeartRadio.

Oakley Meta Vanguard And Oakley Meta HSTN

Moving on, we have the Oakley eyewear. The lineup consists of two versions: the HSTN, which takes on the more traditional sunglasses appearance, and the Vanguard, a more sports-focused wraparound shade.

The shades feature a lot of similarities in terms of specs, barring a few key details. Under the hood, both feature a 12MP Ultrawide camera and have an image capture resolution of 3,024 x 4,032 pixels. However, the HSTN’s camera has a 100-degree field of view and is located on the left side of the frame. Meanwhile, the Vanguard’s camera is located in the centre of the frame and has a 122-degree field of view.

In terms of video, both can capture up to 3K resolution. It can capture 1,440 x 1,920 px video at 30 fps or 1,280 x 720 px at 120 fps. On that note, both can capture up to five minutes of continuous video.

For speakers, both have two open-ear speakers just above the ear. The HSTN’s volume can go up to 76.1dB, while the Vanguard can push it by an additional 6dB. The two are outfitted with a five-microphone array: two on the left, two on the right, and one on the nosepad.

Both feature 32GB of internal storage that can contain over 100 30-second-long videos and over 1,000 photos. For connectivity, they both feature Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. They are compatible with iOS 15.2 and above and Android 10 minimum.

In terms of battery, the HSTN has an eight-hour battery life on a single charge, but this can be pushed up to 48 hours with the charging case. The Vanguard lasts a little longer with a nine-hour battery life but can only muster up to 36 hours with the charging case. Being a sports-focused product, the wearable comes with Garmin and Strava support.

Lastly, in terms of waterproofing, the HSTN only has a water resistance rating of IPX4, which is good for light splashes, rain, and sweat. Any more than that can result in permanent damage to the device, said the representative. The Vanguard, on the other hand, is a bit more waterproof with its IP67 resistance rating. That said, it’s not meant to be submersed under any circumstances.

Pricing And Availability

Meta has officially confirmed that the four Ray-Ban and Oakley wearables are coming to Malaysia on 20 October. To recap, they are the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3), the Ray-Ban Meta Optics (Gen 2), Oakley Meta HSTN, and the Oakley Meta Vanguard. They are priced at RM2,119, RM2,209, RM2,069, and RM2,589, respectively.

Those interested can purchase the wearables at Oakley and Ray-Ban stores, as well as select EssilorLuxottica retail branches across the country.

(Source: Meta press release)