TQ Wuling officially launched its Porta EV van in Malaysia today. The EV is a full electric panel van that is designed for multi-purpose functions, for businesses looking for practical, cost efficient, daily transportation.

Specs-wise, the Porta EV is CLTC-rated in two ranges: 300km and 400km. The powertrain is powered by a 75kW silicon-carbide (SiC) electric motor, producing 180nM of torque, and an LFP battery rated for 56.2kWh.

Charging the Porta EV can be conducted either via AC charging or DC charging. With AC charging, the van will take up to 6.75 hours to go from 20% to 80% power for the 400km model, while the 300km model is slightly faster at 5.15 hours. For DC charging, 20 minutes is all that the 400km models requires, and 30 minutes for the 300km model.

As a full-size panel van, the Porta EV measures 501 (L) x 180 (W) x 197.5cm (H) for the 400km model, while the height of the 300km is slightly shorter at 196cm. Regardless, both have a wheelbase of 305cm.

Inside, the cargo compartment of the Porta EV measures 283 (L) x 168 (W) x and 136.5 (H) cm, translating into 6.5 cubic metres of cargo capacity. Basically, it’s big enough that you can get a forklift to lift cargo in and out of the back with ease.

Pricing for the TQ Wuling Porta EV starts at RM99,800 for the 300km model, while the 400km model retails at RM105,800. It should be noted that, at the time of writing, only the 400km model is available for booking at all authorised showrooms. We asked the brand when the 300km model would be available, to which they said it should be before the year ends.

As part of the promotional period, TQ Wuling is also offering an early bird package that comprises a free 7kW EV Wallbox Charger worth RM3,500; a free 3-pin Portable EV Charger; and free scheduled maintenance up to 60,000km or 3-years, whichever lapses first.

The Porta EV is also supported by a comprehensive warranty and nationwide aftersales support. The warranty covers the vehicle by up to five years or 120,000km; the drive motor, EV battery, and BMS by up to five years or 200,000km; and EV battery cells by up to six years or 300,000km. All depending on whichever comes first.