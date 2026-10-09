Corsair has announced the HS80 v2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset, an upgraded version of its HS80 MAX that promises improvements to audio quality, microphone performance, comfort, and battery life. Designed primarily for competitive gaming, the new model features upgraded drivers intended to make quieter in-game audio cues, such as footsteps and weapon reloads, easier to hear amid louder sounds.

The HS80 v2 MAX features new 50mm non-Newtonian laminate drivers designed to reduce residual vibrations in the diaphragm after loud sounds. According to Corsair, this helps quieter audio details remain clearer during intense gameplay, alongside powerful bass, crisp highs, and full-range audio.

PC gamers can further enhance the listening experience with Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which provides three-dimensional positioning for in-game sounds. This feature requires the Dolby Access app and is available on PC only.

Improved Microphone And Wireless Connectivity

For voice communications, the headset comes with a new 10mm microphone capsule that Corsair describes as delivering broadcast-grade audio quality. It also features a built-in pop filter to reduce harsh popping sounds, while flipping the microphone upwards mutes it instantly.

Players using compatible NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards can also take advantage of NVIDIA Broadcast’s AI-powered microphone enhancements to reduce background noise, including keyboard clatter, fan noise, and ambient sounds. These features can be configured through Corsair’s iCUE software, which also supports custom equaliser settings, pre-tuned audio profiles, and RGB lighting adjustments.

The HS80 v2 MAX supports simultaneous 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to play games on one device while taking calls or streaming music from another. It is compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

Premium Build And Extended Battery Life

The headset retains a design geared towards extended gaming sessions, featuring a durable aluminium frame, breathable fabric-covered memory foam ear cushions, and a floating adjustable headband intended to distribute weight more evenly. On-ear controls include a volume scroll wheel with a multifunction button, a power button, and a dedicated Bluetooth button.

Battery-wise, the HS80 v2 MAX is rated for up to 110 hours over 2.4GHz wireless or 130 hours over Bluetooth, with RGB lighting disabled. Enabling the lighting reduces these figures to 65 hours and 80 hours, respectively. Corsair also claims that a 15-minute charge provides up to six hours of use.

Price And Availability

The new HS80 v2 MAX is set at RM939 in Malaysia and is scheduled to be available locally from mid-November. Corsair adds that the headset comes with a two-year warranty.

(Source: Corsair Malaysia press release / official website [1] [2])