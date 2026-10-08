Startup audio company TDM has introduced the TDM Neo, a pair of wireless headphones that can transform into a portable speaker with a single twist. The company claims it is the world’s first high-fidelity headphones with this type of design, allowing users to switch between private and shared listening without needing a separate speaker.

Initially previewed during CES 2026 earlier this year, the Neo was also the most awarded headphones at the event, receiving recognition for its design and technology. The product is the company’s take on addressing the increasingly blurred line between personal and shared listening, combining both functions into a single device rather than requiring users to carry a separate pair of headphones and portable speaker.

From Headphones To Speaker With A Literal Twist

Despite its dual-purpose design, the Neo weighs 340g. It also features dual-layer memory foam ear cushions and a vegan leather-covered headband, with an adjustable headband designed to maintain a stable fit without excessive clamping force.

The transformation is enabled by a patented mechanism built directly into the headband. With a twist, the headphones switch from headphone mode to speaker mode, which TDM says is designed for situations such as moving from a commute to a gathering or switching from a private call to a group conversation.

The Neo uses four 40mm drivers in total. Two inward-facing drivers handle audio playback in headphone mode, while another two outward-facing drivers are activated in speaker mode to deliver sound into the surrounding space, with each side rated at 5W of power.

Other Features

For calls, the headphones feature a multi-array microphone system with environmental noise cancellation (ENC). This is intended to keep voices clear in both headphone and speaker modes, including during group calls when the TDM Neo is being used as a hands-free communication device.

Connectivity is handled through Bluetooth 6.0, with support for dual-mode Bluetooth to enable pairing across a range of devices. Four physical buttons are located on the earcups for controlling power, volume and listening modes, while the twist mechanism can also be customised to trigger functions such as pausing playback or switching audio modes.

For battery life, the Neo is rated for over 200 hours of playback in headphone mode or up to 16 hours when used as a speaker. USB-C charging takes around three hours for a full charge, while a five-minute quick charge can provide up to eight hours of headphone playback.

Pricing And Availability

The TDM Neo is available to order now through the company’s website in Onyx Black and Cool White. It is priced at US$249 (~RM1,020), with shipping scheduled for 13 to 16 October.

There are currently no official plans to launch the Neo in Malaysia, although TDM. does ship to the country. Malaysian buyers should therefore expect potential import duties and other fees on top of the listed price.

(Source: TDM, via Tweaktown)