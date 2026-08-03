Tune Talk has announced that it is expanding its offerings to include complimentary E-Roaming in Saudi Arabia. Available starting from 1 August 2026, the service allows eligible subscribers to use their existing data allocation while abroad at no additional cost. This offering is aimed at Malaysians embarking on their pilgrimage, ensuring they can remain connected while performing Umrah or Hajj.

Essentially, this offering is similar to the free E-Roaming feature introduced back in July, but with a few notable distinctions. That particular service is limited to the Epik+ 50, Epik+ Family, and Epik+ Family Safe plans. On the other hand, this new complimentary E-Roaming in Saudi Arabia is available for those subscribed to the aforementioned plans, as well as the Epik+ 35 and Epik+ 28 plans. However, there are a few stipulations for those on the last two plans.

According to the telco, Epik+ 35 and Epik+ 28 customers must be subscribed for over six months before they are entitled to the service. After subscribing to either of these plans for the necessary period, each eligible subscriber with a MyKad can enjoy one month of free E-Roaming in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, those who have yet to meet the tenure requirement can choose to purchase E-Roaming as a separate add-on.

In any case, the new free E-Roaming service works without any additional steps. It activates automatically upon arrival, without any activation codes. Of course, it goes without saying that users must first enable data roaming in their phone’s settings to enjoy the service.

The launch of the feature serves to remove the typical barriers to connectivity. Citing industry estimates and prevailing market rates, the telco claimed that Malaysian pilgrims spend around RM89 to RM180 a month on mobile roaming services during Umrah and Hajj. With Malaysia sending roughly 300,000 pilgrims for Umrah and 31,600 for Hajj each year, Tune Talk views this initiative as a means to support its customer base.

(Source: Tune Talk press release)