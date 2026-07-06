Tune Talk has introduced E-Roaming, a new roaming feature that provides complimentary mobile data in 13 countries for customers on selected prepaid plans. The service is currently offered at no additional monthly cost and does not require manual activation.

The telco said E-Roaming is available on its RM50/month Epik+ 50 and RM128/month Epik+ Family plans, as well as the newly launched RM80/month Epik+ Family Safe plan. The benefit also extends to supplementary lines under the eligible family plans, but do note that customers who switch to a prepaid plan that does not support the feature will immediately lose access to it.

Covers 13 Destinations

Under the current rollout, E-Roaming supports a total of 13 destinations. These include Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Once users arrive in a supported country, they only need to ensure that data roaming is enabled in their phone’s settings. No separate activation or add-on purchase is required.

No Stated Data Quota, But FUP May Apply

Tune Talk has not disclosed a specific daily or overall data quota for E-Roaming. However, according to its terms and conditions, Fair Usage Policies (FUPs) imposed by its roaming partners may apply, with limits varying depending on the destination network.

Internet speeds will depend on the local partner network rather than the speeds users typically experience in Malaysia. The telco noted that E-Roaming is currently being offered in a beta phase, and the list of supported countries may change over time.