Valve has released its Lepton on Android layer for its upcoming Steam Frame VR headset. The release also unofficially marks the start of the countdown to the headset’s launch.

The Lepton release is classified as a free Linux Service tool, and not a game or consumer app. The file size is around 1.07GB and is described as an Android compatibility layer for Linux. As it runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen3 SoC, Valve is allowing Steam developers to create an Android depot with APK and optional OBB data for the headset.

The Steam Frame was first announced alongside the Steam Controller and Steam Machine at the end of last year. The headset is designed as a “streaming first” device and, more specifically, as a slip-on-and-play device. To facilitate that, Valve is also including a 6GHz wireless adapter with it, for users to hook up to their PC for the whole plug-and-play experience.

Specs-wise, the headset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 SoC, 16GB DDR5 RAM, up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 storage, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The native resolution in the headset lenses are 2,160 x 2,160 pixels per eye, while also offering camera passthrough, eye-tracking, and a 110° FOV. On the wireless, the headset relies on a 21.6Wh Li-Ion battery, but it has a USB-C 2.0 port for charging and file transfers, and supports up to 45W fast-charging.

The Steam Frame also includes VR controllers that share similarities with Valve’s currently existing VR controllers, featuring 6 DoF tracking, TMR thumbsticks, haptic feedback, capacitive finger tracking, and the ability to last up to 40 hours on a single AA battery. Of course, one could always pair it with the Steam Controller, but that alone is being sold at cutthroat prices here in Malaysia.

Related Article Valve Confirms Steam Machine, Frame Could Launch As Soon As Late June

Oh, and if it wasn’t already painfully obvious, the headset can be used independently from a PC or Steam Frame, which is what Lepton is for. You can install your games on the headset and play them directly from there through a translation layer. How well it’ll perform, however, is still up in the air. To date, only a handful of tech reviewers have been given the privilege to play with the headset early on, but have not fully disclosed the kind of performance one could expect from it.

Lepton (Valve’s Android to Linux Translator) now released on Steam FEX (Valve’s x86 to ARM Emulator) now released on Steam Truly, Steam Frame is actually Soon™️https://t.co/LR5WbXQMbYhttps://t.co/ww7slQU5RM — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) August 1, 2026

There is still no exact launch date for the Steam Frame, nor is there any official price tag. However, given the price of the Steam Machine, especially here, don’t be surprised if Valve chooses to charge upwards of US$1,000 (~RM4,010) when it officially reaches stores.

(Source: SteamDB, Videocardz)