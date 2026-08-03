Perodua has knocked down the price of its Axia model, with the most affordable current-generation compact car now up to RM4,700 cheaper. The revised pricing takes effect today on 3 August 2026 and applies to all four variants of the automaker‘s second-generation Axia.

The biggest reduction is for the Axia 1.0 G, which has dropped from RM38,600 to RM33,900 on-the-road without insurance in Peninsular Malaysia. The 1.0 X, 1.0 SE and 1.0 AV also receive smaller reductions of RM1,500, RM1,000 and RM500 respectively.

The Revised Pricing

The revised pricing applies to both Peninsular and East Malaysia. Despite the reduction, the Axia 1.0 G is still not the cheapest Axia available, as the first-generation 1.0 E manual remains on sale at RM22,000. The price reduction for the second-generation Axia could therefore help narrow the gap between the entry-level 1.0 E and the newer Axia 1.0 G, while making the latter more accessible to buyers looking for a newer model with an automatic transmission.

The revised prices for the Axia range are as follows:

Peninsular Malaysia:

Axia 1.0 G: RM33,900 (down from RM38,600)

RM33,900 (down from RM38,600) Axia 1.0 X: RM38,500 (down from RM40,000)

RM38,500 (down from RM40,000) Axia 1.0 SE: RM43,000 (down from RM44,000)

RM43,000 (down from RM44,000) Axia 1.0 AV: RM49,000 (down from RM49,500)

East Malaysia:

Axia 1.0 G: RM35,900 (down from RM40,600)

RM35,900 (down from RM40,600) Axia 1.0 X: RM38,500 (down from RM42,000)

RM38,500 (down from RM42,000) Axia 1.0 SE: RM45,000 (down from RM46,000)

RM45,000 (down from RM46,000) Axia 1.0 AV: RM51,000 (down from RM51,500)

Specifications Remain Unchanged

Perodua says the price reduction does not come with any changes to the Axia’s specifications or quality standards. Instead, the savings are said to have been achieved through improvements to processes and operational efficiency.

All four variants continue to use the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine producing 67 hp and 91 Nm. This is paired with a D-CVT automatic transmission across the range.

The second-generation Axia was launched in February 2023 and is based on the company’s DNGA platform. Depending on the variant, equipment includes features such as LED lighting, a digital instrument display, a touchscreen infotainment system and Perodua’s Advanced Safety Assist suite.

Price Cut Comes From Operational Improvements

Perodua president and CEO Datuk Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the revision forms part of the company’s efforts to ease the cost pressures faced by Malaysians. “This price revision forms part of our ongoing efforts to ease the cost pressures currently faced by Malaysians,” he said.

According to Zainal, the revised pricing is the result of sustained improvement initiatives carried out in collaboration with Perodua’s local suppliers and partners. He added that the company’s efforts to improve operational effectiveness have also resulted in reduced service costs and revised pricing for the QV-E electric vehicle and its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) offerings. Perodua also thanked its vendors and dealers for their cooperation in improving cost efficiency.

(Source: Perodua [official website])