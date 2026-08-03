Xperia-fans, the wait is finally over. Sony has officially launched the Xperia 1 VIII in Malaysia after its initial unveiling back in May. Apart from the usual hardware upgrades, the company’s latest flagship introduces an all-new rear panel aesthetic, dubbed the ORE-inspired design.

According to Sony, this new look takes cues from natural materials and incorporates newly developed processing for the materials used across the sides, rear and overall body. Subtle surface textures are also intended to improve grip and comfort when holding the device.

Despite the redesign, the dedicated physical camera shutter button is retained, allowing users to operate the camera in a manner more similar to a conventional dedicated camera. Fans will also be glad to know that the 3.5mm headphone jack remains, as well as the side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Specifications

The Xperia 1 VIII features a 6.5-inch LTPO OLED display with a 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel also supports HDR and BT.2020 for compatible content.

Performance comes from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The device runs Android 16 out of the box, completing what Sony describes as a premium flagship package.

Sony has also developed new matching left and right speaker units for the Xperia 1 VIII, with the company claiming improvements to stereo performance. The speakers are designed to deliver deeper bass and more extended high frequencies, while creating a wider and deeper soundstage.

Updated Imaging

Photography remains one of the key areas of the Xperia 1 VIII, with the phone featuring a triple rear camera system. This comprises a 24mm-equivalent 48MP main camera with a 1/1.35-inch sensor and f/1.9 aperture, a 16mm-equivalent 48MP ultra-wide camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and f/2.0 aperture, and a new 70mm-equivalent periscope telephoto camera.

The latter uses a 48MP 1/1.56-inch Exmor RS sensor, which Sony says is nearly four times larger than the sensor used by the telephoto camera on its predecessor. This represents one of the more significant changes to the Xperia 1 VIII’s camera system beyond the increase in resolution.

The camera system is also supported by an AI Camera Assistant that can suggest shooting settings based on the composition and framing of a scene. Users are presented with four suggested options that can be applied with a tap, while manual adjustments remain available for those who want greater control over their shots.

New Style Cover With Stand Case

Along with the Xperia 1 VIII is a new Style Cover with Stand that’s available separately. It features a translucent material designed to complement the phone’s ORE-inspired design. The built-in stand can hold the device in both vertical and horizontal orientations, allowing it to be used for video viewing. Sony adds that the case’s material is resistant to yellowing.

Price And Launch Promo

The Sony Xperia 1 VIII is now available in Malaysia for RM6,499. It comes in Graphite Black, Garnet Red, Native Gold, and Iolite Silver. As an exclusive introductory offer, every purchase of the Xperia 1 VIII will come with a pair of Sony WF-1000XM6 wireless earbuds and a Style Cover with Stand while stocks last.

(Source: Sony Malaysia press release)