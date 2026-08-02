CMF by Nothing has officially revealed the name of its upcoming wireless earphones, which we now know as the CMF Clip Pro OWS. The announcement comes just a couple of days after the brand first teased a new audio product without providing any details about what it had in store.

Alongside confirming the name, CMF also shared new teaser images of the Clip Pro OWS, as well as a short video clip on X offering a closer glimpse at the earphones. While the imagery doesn’t reveal much in terms of specifications, it does give us an early look at the product’s design.

The process behind it all. pic.twitter.com/JQGLb2VS7B — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) August 1, 2026

The Clip Pro OWS will mark CMF’s first foray into open wearable stereo (OWS) earphones, a category that has gained traction as an alternative to conventional in-ear wireless earbuds. Unlike traditional earbuds that sit inside the ear canal, OWS designs typically rest around or outside the ear, allowing users to remain more aware of their surroundings while listening to audio.

CMF has not disclosed any technical details about the Clip Pro OWS at this point. This means details such as its audio hardware, battery life, connectivity features, controls, water resistance rating and pricing remain unknown for now. Needless to say, more will be revealed in the next two days during the launch on 4 August 2026.

(Source: CMF press release / X)