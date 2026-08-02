Performance metrics allegedly belonging to AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 APU have appeared on the Geekbench repository. The Gorgon Halo processor was being tested inside an HP ZBook Ultra G3a, which is classified as a 16-inch mobile workstation with a whopping 96GB of RAM.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Max+ Pro 495 achieved a score of 2,593 points in the single-core test and 26,816 points in the multi-core test. Additionally, the APU was reportedly running at a boost clock of 5,207MHz, which matches AMD’s official details of 5.2GHz.

Other specification details of the Max+ Pro 495 point to its configuration of 16-cores, 32-threads, same as its predecessor, the Max+ Pro 395. On that note, its base clock remains the same at 3.1GHz.

This isn’t the first time the Max+ Pro 495 has made an appearance. Back in May, the APU was found listed in a PassMark entry. The specs listed then at a match for the recent leak, which means that we can expect the integrated graphics to be a Radeon 8065S, which is still based on RDNA3.5 and not RDNA5.

Also, compared to the recent listing, the previous report indicated that the system the alleged Max+ Pro 495 was paired with was also an HP machine, but with double the memory at 192GB.

Again, AMD’s own slide confirms that Gorgon Halo will feature CPUs with up to 16-cores and 32-threads, boost clocks of up to 5.2GHz, 55 TOPs from the XDNA2 NPU, and 40 TOPs from the same RDNA3.5 compute Units with up to a 3GHz boost clock. So yeah, it definitely sounds like a refresh of the current Halo generation, just with slightly higher clocks in some areas over its direct predecessor.

Related Article Alleged AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 In HP System Leaks

(Source: Geekbench, Videocardz)