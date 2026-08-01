Japanese watch brand Casio has announced what it calls the Bold Camo series of G-Shock watches. As the name suggests, the immediately identifiable quality of the line is the camouflage print. But to make sure your watch doesn’t completely blend into the background, each member of the series is given various degrees of gold trim to help it stand out, quite literally. There are a total of six in the series, with half of them being a variant of the 6900 model. Another two are of the 700 model, with the last one being a GA-V01 model.

Going in that order, there’s the Casio G-Shock GM-6900CMG-3, DW-6900CMG-3 and DW-6900CF-1. The first one is the most striking one, as the entire stainless steel bezel got the gold plating treatment to contrast the green of the buttons, and the camo green of the strap. There’s also a G hidden within the strap’s camo pattern, and this will be a recurring thing with the other members in the series with camo print straps. In comparison, the second one is a lot more subdued, as the only gold here is the accent around the dial, as it were.

The last one on that list is the strange one, as the only camo pattern here is on the dial, with hints of gold here and there. With no camo on the strap, it gets the standard black strap instead.

Moving on to the GA-700CMG-3A and the GA-700CF-1A, Casio has done the same thing here, giving the first one a camo strap with a hidden G plus gold-plated dial and hands. The second one is mostly black, with camo patterns weaved into the gold dial instead, so no G hidden in the strap for this one. Finally, the GA-V01CMG-3A gets the full camo do, with the gold bits coming in the form of the branding text.

Casio has already made all six of these available for purchase. The G-Shock GM-6900CMG-3, DW-6900CMG-3 and DW-6900CF-1 are priced at RM1,199, RM549 and RM499 respectively. As for the GA-700MG-3A and the GA-700CF-1A, these cost RM639 and RM599 respectively. The GA-V01CMG-3A has a RM799 price tag.