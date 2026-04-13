Last year, Casio launched the G-Shock GA-V01 series of watches for the local market. It had a pretty unique look to it, helping it stand out. But if you think that its solid colour versions were a bit too vanilla, the Japanese watch brand has news for you. It has recently introduced the GA-V01SKE series, which is essentially transparent versions of the GA-V01. And arguably priced lower, depending on perspective, but we’ll get to that later.

Per the series’ product page, most of the features under the visual skin that made the GA-V01 special can also be found in the GA-V01SKE. This includes the Shock Release Hand, which sees the minute hand he held magnetically rather than physically, reducing impact damage. Then there’s the design than integrates the bezel and band that gives it its unique look.

And that’s before we even get to the watch face itself, which Casio China previously dubbed as “CoolEyes”. Makes intuitive sense when you look at it. This is especially showcased is when you turn on the dual LED lights. Other features include a 10-year life for the CR2025 battery, 200m water resistance, world time for 48 cities, and five daily alarms. Then there are watch staples like a stopwatch and countdown timer.

Finally, we get to the price of the Casio G-Shock GA-V01SKE. You still get four colour choices, which are lime green, orange, purple and black this time around. And they are all priced at RM689. You may be thinking “hold on, that’s more than the GA-V01 when they launched last year!” And you’d be right, they did launch for RM679. But they have since gotten hit by a price hike, and at base now cost RM709. The gold and silver ones now cost RM729 instead.

(Source: Casio)