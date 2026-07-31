Images of a Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 laptop have made their way online. What makes the laptop interesting is that the convertible is alleged powered by the NVIDIA RTX Spark chipset.

There are two takeaways from this leak. The first is the supposed existence of the Yoga 9n; during out tech demo session at NVIDIA’s booth at Computex 2026, we saw several RTX Spark laptops, but not this one from Lenovo. The second takeaway is the form factor: every laptop there was in the standard design. So, if this convertible form factor is real, then this would be the very first RTX Spark-powered convertible of its kind.

Specs-wise, the alleged Yoga 9n 2-in-1 appears to sport a 14-inch form factor, with speculation suggesting it is a recycled 2.8K OLED panel from currently existing Yoga laptops. Based on the images alone, it can be visibly confirmed that the convertible will include two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio connector.

2-In-1 RTX Spark Laptop Seems Legit

To be fair, this wouldn’t be the first time Lenovo and, concurrently, NVIDIA and its RTX Spark chipset has come under the spotlight. Prior to NVIDIA’sofficial announcement, the Spark was simply referred to by one of two codenames: N1 and N1X. Earlier in the year, the MediaTek co-developed chipset appeared in reports, particularly surrounding its use in a variety of Lenovo laptops. Going through the list, this includes Legions, Ideapad Slims, and a handful of Yoga models. The Yoga 9n 2-in-1 was one of the listed models.

As quick primer, the NVIDIA RTX Spark wasn’t just conjured out of thin air. Basically a cut-down version of the DGX Spark, the SoC is based on the ARM architecture and as mentioned, fabricated and manufactured through a partnership with MediaTek. Beneath the hood, you’re looking at 20 Grace CPU cores; 6,144 Blackwell RTX GPU cores, 5th generation Tensor Cores, and 128GB of Unified Memory. All those components are linked through NVIDIA’s NVLink-C2C Interconnect.

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At the time of writing, there is no further information about the Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1, but again, RTX Spark laptops are expected to hit the global market sometime within the third quarter of this year.

(Source: Windows Latest, Videocardz)