AMD very recently and quietly launched the Radeon RX 9050 graphics card. The GPU is the red chipmaker’s latest entry-level offering for gamers on a budget.

Going off the specs sheet very quickly, the 9050 is very obviously a part of the current Radeon RX 9000 Series family. That means that the GPU core is based on the RDNA4 architecture, which in turn means that it can take advantage of all the trappings offered by the GPU brand’s own FSR4 upscaling technology.

Additional details include 8GB GDDR6 graphics memory running at a speed of 18 Gbps, 32MB of Infinity Cache, a 128-bit memory bus, and up to 288GB/s of bandwidth. It also comes with 16 Compute Units (CUs), 1,024 Stream Processors,16 Ray Accelerators, and double that number in AI Accelerators; and game and boost clocks of 1,920MHz and 2,600MHz, respectively.

To put that in gaming terms, AMD claims that the prowess of the 9050 means that, at Full HD resolution with a game’s graphics tuned to the Medium preset, they’re looking at 85 fps for Pragmata, 60 fps on 007: First Light, and 96 fps on Cyberpunk 2077, although it isn’t made clear if that last title has ray tracing turned on or off, and if the FSR upscaling is active either.

The Radeon RX 9050 will be available to gamers at an SRP of US$279 (~RM1,140). As with all Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs, there is no version of the card with an AMD reference cooler, meaning that cooling solutions will be left to participating board partners, including brands like Sapphire.

Related Article AMD Reportedly Preparing A Radeon RX 9050 8GB GPU For Budget-Minded Gamers

On a related note, AMD has confirmed that a 4GB variant of the 9050 does exist, but that variant is only available for OEM systems and that it has no plans to sell it outside of that system.

(Source: AMD, Videocardz)