AMD is reportedly preparing a new Radeon RX 9000 Series GPU, and more specifically, a Radeon RX 9050. The card itself will be based off AMD’s Navi 44 GPU architecture, the same as the Radeon RX 9060 Series, and will obviously be positioned just below it.

According to Videocardz, the new 9050 will share the same 2,048 Stream Processors, matching the 9060 XT. However, as this graphics card will be aimed towards the entry-level and more budget-minded gamers, the card’s game and boost clocks will be lowered. Specifically, it’s expected to run at 1,920MHz and 2,600MHz, respectively.

For context, the Radeon RX 9060 XT has a game and boost clock of 2,530MHz and 3,130MHz. That makes the 9050 approximately 24% slower than the RDNA4 mid-ranger.

Other details of the Radeon RX 9050 include 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, running on a 128-bit memory bus. Memory bandwidth is also listed at 288GB/s, which is the same as the non-XT 9060. The good news, then, is that the card should be PCIe 5.0 compatible, allowing gamers to make full use of the card’s bandwidth, however limited it may be.

One detail that isn’t clear is the 9050’s TDP. That being said, the word Videocardz got from its source is that the recommended PSU for it is listed as 450W. For context, the 9060 XT has a total board power of 160W, which is lower than NVIDIA’s RTX 5060 Ti 16GB. To that end, AMD may retain the same board power for the card.

As for how much AMD’s new Radeon RX 9050 will cost, it’s kind of a long shot, but hopefully, it’ll be a sub-RM1,000 card. This is because the cheapest 9060 XT retails at RM1,500 on average, and with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 retailing at around the same average, it would only make sense for AMD to sell its entry-level GPU at a lower price.

Of course, this is just forecasting on our part, and we’ll have to wait until AMD actually releases the card.

(Source: Videocardz)