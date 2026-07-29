Videogames peripheral brand Razer has taken another break from making what the brand is known for. Its most recent release is another non-gaming product, though you can tangentially use it for that purpose. It’s simply called the Travel Case Folio for Portable Keyboards, and it’s exactly what it says on the tin. Notably though, it’s only for very small keyboards, like its own Joro, the Apple Magic Keyboard, or any other keyboard of similar dimensions.

To explain, the Folio bit in the name means it’s a little bit more than just a case. You can turn it into a stand to support your tablet, or even your handheld gaming PCs like the Steam Deck. Then, if you can deal with such small screens, you can use your handheld PC for work. Naturally, coming from Razer, the idea with the Travel Case Folio was so that you can use your keyboard and mouse for gaming with your handheld PC. For obvious reasons, the Basilisk Mobile makes an appearance here as well.

On the Folio itself, Razer says that it has a grippy microfibre lining for high friction to keep the keyboard in place. The brand also says that the hinge allows the kickstand to go out at multiple angles, and that it snaps shut with magnetism. It’s small enough to add “virtually no bulk” to said keyboard, and it weighs 335g, so the claim lines up. There’s also a USB-C cutout for charging your keyboard without taking it out of the Folio, but because it’s off to the side, it’s clear it’s meant for the Joro and other portable keyboards with their charging port in that specific location.

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The Razer Travel Case Folio for Portable Keyboards is available for RM239, at select retailers as well as the brand’s own online stores. If you already own the Joro and travel a lot with a tablet or handheld PC, you may as well add this to your travelling gear.