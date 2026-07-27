Although Insta360 has yet to confirm that it is launching a new product soon, the X6 has become the subject of quite a few rumours as of late. Previous reports have shed light on its design and specifications, as well as the possible pricing. Now, the device has emerged in a few more leaks, reaffirming the already revealed details.

This time, seasoned leakster Igor Bogdanov shared an image of the camera’s retail packaging. Based on the photo, the device will be capable of capturing 8K footage at 30fps in full 360-degree mode for a maximum of 140 minutes on a single charge. Aside from that, the X6 will apparently feature a PureVideo mode for low-light recording. Finally, the box shows the Replaceable Lenses 2.0 system, which will allow users to swap out the lenses. Bogdanov’s post also indicates that the upcoming camera will support recording at up to 8K 50fps.

Meanwhile, a separate leak by u/FunnySushi1738 on Reddit includes live images of the X6. These images show the camera alongside its precursor and the GoPro Max 360. Based on the pictures, the upcoming device will feature a stubbier build compared to the X5. On the other hand, it will be taller than the GoPro.

Other than that, the Redditor shared the back of the retail box, revealing details on the accessories. Among these is the Extra Xtreme battery, which has a rated capacity of 2,600mAh. Also included is a “two-way” charging case with a built-in cable. With these details in mind, it’s likely that the version featured in this leak is the Essentials Bundle, which is expected to cost around EUR800 (~RM3,725). Meanwhile, the standard version is rumoured to retail for EUR700 (~RM3,260).

As for the camera’s other specifications, past leaks point to bigger 1/1.1-inch image sensors. According to said leaks, the device will be able to record 5K video at 60fps, as well as 4K video at 120fps. Moreover, it will supposedly support 11K time-lapse recording, 10-bit 360-degree video, Dolby Vision, and I-Log. It will also apparently be capable of capturing 42MP pictures, or 120MP images in 360-degree photo mode.

With all these leaks circulating on the web, one can expect the official launch to be close at hand. The Redditor has claimed that the Insta360 X6 will debut this week, on 30 July 2026. Of course, the veracity of this information is uncertain, so it’s best to take it with a grain of salt.

(Source: Igor Bogdanov via X, u/FunnySushi1738 via Reddit)